NZ's Pushpay says three shareholders intend to vote against buyout

February 21, 2023 — 04:21 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Three institutional investors in New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ have notified the payment platform provider that they intend to vote against its NZ$1.53 billion buyout by private equity investors, the company said on Wednesday.

ANZ Investments, Fisher Funds and Nikko Asset Management, which cumulatively hold a 5% stake in Pushpay, had each made public statements against the buyout, according to the company's statement.

Pushpay also added that a significant majority of shares are yet to be voted on the scheme.

In late October, BGH Capital and Sixth Street, which collectively hold a 20.34% stake in Pushpay, had offered to acquire the company for NZ$1.34 per share.

In order for the deal to go through, 75% or more of the shareholders in each interest class must vote in favour of the scheme, according to the press statement.

The company's non-conflicted directors reiterated their unanimous recommendation to vote in favour of the buyout.

Both BGH Capital and Sixth Street were not immediately available for comment.

