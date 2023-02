Feb 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ on Wednesday said three investors which together hold about 5% of the firm intend to vote against its NZ$1.53 billion ($950.13 million) buyout by private equity investors BGH Capital and Sixth Street.

