PPH

NZ's Pushpay gets higher $1 bln bid from BGH Capital-Sixth Street consortium

March 15, 2023 — 04:58 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Adds background, shares

March 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Pushpay Holdings Ltd PPH.NZ on Thursday received a higher NZ$1.62 billion ($1.00 billion) buyout offer from a consortium that included investment firms Sixth Street and BGH Capital, sending the payments company's shares up nearly 14%.

The consortium, formally known as Pegasus Bidco Ltd, has now offered to pay NZ$1.42 per Pushpay share, compared with its previous offer of NZ$1.34 apiece which was rejected by the company's shareholders earlier this month.

The new offer represents a 15.4% premium to Pushpay's last close.

The previous offer required at least 75% of shareholders not associated with either Sixth Street or BGH Capital to vote in favour, but only 55.54% did.

The consortium has now entered into commitments with a number of the company's shareholders to vote in favour of the new offer, Auckland-based Pushpay said.

Pushpay also recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the revised bid.

The company's shares rose to NZ$1.40, highest in eight months.

($1 = 1.6152 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPH

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.