NZ's Precinct Properties sees drop in portfolio valuation on higher interest rates

July 7 (Reuters) - Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited PCT.NZ on Friday revealed a draft revaluation loss on its property portfolio of about NZ$250 million ($153.88 million) compared to a gain of NZ$19 million a year earlier.

The forecast valuation move will decrease the value of Precinct's portfolio to around NZ$3.2 billion at June end, the company said in a press release.

"We have continued to see the rising interest rate environment place increasing pressure on investment returns and impact property valuations across all real estate sectors," said Precinct's Chief Executive Scott Pritchard.

The owner and developer of inner-city business spaces said on a like-for-like basis, asset valuations decreased by around 8.6% and 5.3% in Auckland and Wellington, compared with the latest book values.

Similar is the scenario in Australia where real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Waypoint WPR.AX, Centuria Industrial CIP.AX, Centuria Office COF.AX, and real estate firm DexusDXS.AX have all faced declining valuations for their properties.

($1 = 1.6247 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

