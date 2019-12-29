NZ's Metlifecare backs $996 million buyout offer from Swedish fund EQT

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

New Zealand's Metlifecare Ltd said on Monday it had entered into an initial deal to be acquired for about NZ$1.49 billion ($996.07 million) by a fund managed by Swedish buyout firm EQT AB

Adds EQT's statement, details on support for deal

Dec 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Metlifecare Ltd MET.NZsaid on Monday it had entered into an initial deal to be acquired for about NZ$1.49 billion ($996.07 million) by a fund managed by Swedish buyout firm EQT AB EQTAB.ST

The retirement village operator said its shareholders would get NZ$7 per share under the agreement from Asia Pacific Village Group Ltd, which is ultimately owned by EQT.

The offer price represents a premium of 9.7% to Metlifecare's closing price on Dec. 20, before its stock was placed on a trading halt, and a 38% premium to the closing price prior to the announcement of the initial offer on Nov. 19.

EQT first approached Metlifecare with an offer of NZ$6.50 per share, which was rejected. Further discussions led to the raised offer, Metlifecare said.

The board backed the deal, adding that it had received strong support from a number of institutional shareholders.

In a separate statement, EQT said it had also entered into a voting deed with Metlifecare's largest shareholder, New Zealand Superannuation Fund Nominees Limited (NZSF), to vote in favour of the deal.

NZSF holds about 19.9% of the New Zealand company's shares.

The fund manager said a few other Metlifecare shareholders collectively representing around 22% of the register had also indicated their intention to vote for the deal.

EQT added the transaction would be implemented by a scheme of arrangement, a court-supervised process in which shareholders meet to vote on the proposed deal.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; editing by Nick Macfie)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters