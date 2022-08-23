NZ's Meridian Energy raises cost for wind farm project amid inflation

Aug 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Meridian Energy MEL.NZ said on Wednesday it expected capital costs for Hawke's Bay-based wind farm project to rise about 13% to NZ$448 million ($278.30 million) due to higher expenses from poor weather and rising cost inflation.

The construction has been affected by excessive rains and damages from cyclone since it began in September last year, but a better weather from April has helped.

"The combined impacts of the COVID pandemic, inflationary pressures and resource constraints will impact the project's overall costs," Chief Executive Neal Barclay said.

However, he said the company is working to maintain the project timeline amid elevated demand for renewable energy sources.

The wind farm, which is touted as one of the biggest in New Zealand, was on schedule to produce its first power in June 2023 and full power production in June 2024.

In February last year, Meridian had announced an investment of NZ$395 million in the project, with an original capacity of 176 megawatts, which remains unchanged.

($1 = 1.6098 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

