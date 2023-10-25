NZ's Manawa Energy partners with Pioneer Energy for 300 MW wind farm

News & Insights

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based Manawa Energy MNW.NZ said on Thursday it has entered into an equally-owned partnership with Pioneer Energy for the development of a 300-megawatt Kaihiku Wind Farm in southwest Otago, New Zealand.

The electricity generator expects the wind farm to have a capital cost between NZ$750 million ($435.15 million) to NZ$900 million and development to take at least four years.

If the development proceeds, the wind farm is expected to be able to generate about 1,050 gigawatt hours of electricity per year, enough to power more than 135,000 households, the company said.

($1 = 1.7235 New Zealand dollars)

