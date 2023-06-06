News & Insights

US Markets
BAM

NZ's Infratil to buy stake in One New Zealand for $1.1 billion

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

June 06, 2023 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3 and details about revised FY24 outlook in paragraph 4

June 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil IFT.NZ said on Wednesday it will acquire Canada's Brookfield Asset Management's BAM.TO stake in One New Zealand for NZ$1.8 billion ($1.1 billion) to strengthen its digital and renewable portfolio.

Infratil will have full control over the digital services and connectivity provider after buying the 49.95% stake. It will fund the purchase through a NZ$850 million equity raising.

"Beyond One NZ, we continue to see exciting near-term opportunities for investment across our portfolio, in particular across our digital and renewables platforms," said Jason Boyes, Infratil's chief executive officer in a statement.

The deal is expected to be earning accretive with the company lifting its fiscal 2024 guidance for proportionate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, fair value movements to between NZ$800 million to NZ$840 million from its previous forecast of between NZ$570 million to NZ$610 million.

($1 = 1.6466 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese and Lisa Shumaker)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.