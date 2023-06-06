NZ's Infratil to buy stake in One New Zealand for $1.1 billion

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 3 and details about revised FY24 outlook in paragraph 4

June 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil IFT.NZ said on Wednesday it will acquire Canada's Brookfield Asset Management's BAM.TO stake in One New Zealand for NZ$1.8 billion ($1.1 billion) to strengthen its digital and renewable portfolio.

Infratil will have full control over the digital services and connectivity provider after buying the 49.95% stake. It will fund the purchase through a NZ$850 million equity raising.

"Beyond One NZ, we continue to see exciting near-term opportunities for investment across our portfolio, in particular across our digital and renewables platforms," said Jason Boyes, Infratil's chief executive officer in a statement.

The deal is expected to be earning accretive with the company lifting its fiscal 2024 guidance for proportionate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation, fair value movements to between NZ$800 million to NZ$840 million from its previous forecast of between NZ$570 million to NZ$610 million.

($1 = 1.6466 New Zealand dollars)

