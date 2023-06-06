NZ's Infratil to buy stake in One New Zealand for $1.1 billion

June 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil IFT.NZ said on Wednesday it will acquire Canada's Brookfield Asset Management's BAM.TO stake in One New Zealand for NZ$1.8 billion ($1.09 billion).

The stake buy will make Infratil the majority shareholder in One New Zealand.

($1 = 1.6466 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

