NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Qscan Group for up to $235 mln

Contributor
A K Pranav Reuters
Published

New Zealand's Infratil Ltd said on Monday it would buy up to 60% stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant Private Equity for up to A$330 million ($235.46 million).

Oct 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Monday it would buy up to 60% stake in Australian diagnostic imaging business Qscan Group Holdings Pty Ltd from Quadrant Private Equity for up to A$330 million ($235.46 million).

The infrastructure investment firm said it made the offer together with the Morrison & Co Growth Infrastructure Fund, which has conditionally offered to buy up to 15% of Qscan.

($1 = 1.4015 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AKPranav1; +918061823270;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More