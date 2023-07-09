NZ's Infratil to buy majority stake in Console Connect from HKT Trust for $160 mln

Adds background in paragraph 2, quote in paragraph 3, details on deal in paragraph 4-7

July 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil IFT.NZ said on Monday it will acquire an 80% interest in interconnection platform Console Connect from Hong-Kong based telecommunications firm HKT Trust and HKT Ltd (HKT)6823.HK for $160 million.

The company, which is in the midst of strengthening its digital infrastructure portfolio, had also earlier disclosed plans to acquire a 49.95% stake in One New Zealand - the country's second-biggest mobile market operator by market share- in a deal valued at $1.1 billion.

"It (the acquisition) enables us to invest in building a next-generation platform to support underlying growth in the demand for digital infrastructure and global connectivity solutions by enterprise and wholesale users," said Infratil CEO, Jason Boyes.

Infratil will also execute a partnership with HKT, in which both companies will jointly invest up to $295 million over the course of two years, the company said in a statement.

Funds from the investment will be diverted to accelerate Console Connect's sales and marketing, new sub-sea cable and network expansions as well as the platform's research and development requirements, it added.

Through the initial investment, Infratil will own between 60-80% of Console Connect, with HKT holding the remainder.

The company expects the acquisition to complete by the third-quarter of 2024 assuming all regulatory approvals are granted by then, it said.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.