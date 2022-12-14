NZ's Infratil establishes new Australia-focused renewable energy platform

Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Thursday it has established a new Australian renewable energy platform, Mint Renewables Ltd, with an initial investment of A$300 million ($205.80 million).

($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars)

