NZ's Infratil establishes new Australia-focused renewable energy platform

December 14, 2022 — 03:15 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Thursday it has established a new Australian renewable energy platform, Mint Renewables Ltd, with an initial investment of A$300 million ($205.80 million).

($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars)

