NZ's Infratil creates new Australia-focused renewable energy platform

Adds details on investment, background

Dec 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's infrastructure investor Infratil Ltd IFT.NZ said on Thursday it has set up a new Australian renewable energy platform, Mint Renewables Ltd, with an initial investment of A$300 million ($205.80 million).

The company will invest in the platform with pension fund Commonwealth Superannuation Corp and Infratil will own a 73% interest in Mint Renewables.

Infratil, which already manages a global renewables portfolio, said the platform will invest in development of wind, solar photovoltaic and storage solutions across Australia.

Mint Renewables will replicate the platform model of wind farm operator Tilt Renewables, which was bought out in April last year and in which Infratil had the biggest stake, Infratil Chief Executive Jason Boyes said.

The new platform will be chaired by former Tilt Renewables CEO Deion Campbell.

($1 = 1.4577 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.