NZ's Fonterra to pay lower prices for milk to farmers in 2022/23

Aug 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ on Friday cut the price it would pay to farmers for milk in fiscal 2023 due to a fall in global dairy prices as demand was hit by inflationary pressures.

The dairy firm said it expects to pay farmers between NZ$8.50 and NZ$10.00 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) in the 2022-2023 financial year, down from its prior forecast of NZ$8.75 to NZ$10.25 per kgMS.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.