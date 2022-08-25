FCG

NZ's Fonterra to pay lower prices for milk to farmers in 2022/23

Roushni Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Fonterra on Friday cut the price it would pay to farmers for milk in fiscal 2023 due to a fall in global dairy prices as demand was hit by inflationary pressures.

The dairy firm said it expects to pay farmers between NZ$8.50 and NZ$10.00 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) in the 2022-2023 financial year, down from its prior forecast of NZ$8.75 to NZ$10.25 per kgMS.

