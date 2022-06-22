FCG

NZ's Fonterra to pay higher prices for milk to farmers in 2022/23

Roushni Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand's Fonterra said on Thursday it expects to pay a higher price to farmers for milk supply next year due to a jump in dairy demand and a strong U.S. dollar.

The dairy firm expects to pay between NZ$8.75 and NZ$10.25 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) in the 2022-2023 financial year, up from a prior forecast of NZ$8.25 to NZ$9.75 per kgMS.

