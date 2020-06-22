NZ's Fonterra to pay farmers more for sustainable dairy products

Commodities
June 23 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ will pay farmers more for sustainably produced dairy products, the world's largest dairy exporter said on Tuesday.

Fonterra will pay up to 10 cents per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the June 2021 dairy season to farms that meet its on-farm sustainability and value targets, the company said.

