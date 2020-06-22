NZ's Fonterra to pay farmers more for sustainable dairy products

June 23 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ will pay farmers more for sustainably produced dairy products, the world's largest dairy exporter said on Tuesday.

Fonterra will pay up to 10 cents per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from the June 2021 dairy season to farms that meet its on-farm sustainability and value targets, the company said.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 61822606;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.