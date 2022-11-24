NZ's Fonterra to implement new capital structure by late March

Nov 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ said on Friday it would implement its new capital structure, intended to make it easier for new farmers to join the co-operative, in late March next year.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

