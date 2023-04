April 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Friday it would convert coal boilers at its Hautapu site in Waikato to wood pellets and install a heat pump at its Palmerston North milk processing site, as part of its decarbonisation strategy.

