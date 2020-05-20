NZ's Fonterra slashes farmgate milk prices as virus hits demand

Adds CEO comment, details of results, background on China

May 21 (Reuters) - Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Thursday the coronavirus outbreak was "like nothing we've experienced before" even as the world's largest dairy exporter posted a near 59% jump in nine-month underlying operating profit due to agreed upon contracts.

The company forecast a farmgate milk price, or the price it pays farmers to procure milk, between NZ$5.4 to NZ$6.9 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) for the 2020-21 season, much lower than the current season.

"COVID-19 has affected virtually every country, market and industry, and as a result, the global dairy market is volatile and the outlook is uncertain," Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

It also revised the current 2019-2020 season farmgate milk price range to between NZ$7.1 and NZ$7.3 per kgMS, from NZ$7 to NZ$7.60 per kgMS.

The Auckland-based company also said that the food service sector in China, Fonterra's top market and where the outbreak was first detected, has rebounded as the economy gradually reopens.

Fonterra, which has been re-focusing on New Zealand after an ill-fated global expansion, held its full-year underlying earnings forecast of between 15 and 25 New Zealand cents per share.

"Like other businesses, we will feel the impact of COVID-19 and its flow-on effects but how and to what extent is still uncertain," Hurrell said.

It reported underlying earnings before interest and tax of NZ$815 million ($500.8 million) in the nine months ended April 30, up from NZ$514 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.6273 New Zealand dollars)

