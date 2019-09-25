NZ's Fonterra shifts focus to home after reporting biggest annual loss

Adds CEO quote, outlook

Sept 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FSF.NZ, FCG.NZ on Thursday unveiled a much-awaited turnaround plan focused on domestic milk business after the world's largest dairy exporter reported its biggest annual loss as a result of hefty write-downs of some assets.

The company reported a loss of NZ$605 million ($379.34 million) for the year ended July 31, which was at the lower end of its forecast of NZ$590 million to NZ$675 million loss. Last year, the company had reported a loss of NZ$196 million.

Fonterra, which announced a write-down of up to NZ$860 million on assets in Brazil, Venezuela and China in August, said it would now focus on its role as a milk co-operative, particularly in New Zealand.

"It's a strategy which recognises we are a New Zealand co-op", said Chief Executive Officer Miles Hurrell, who took over the top job at the embattled dairy firm earlier this year.

The company said it would also focus on expanding its foodservice business, particularly in China where it has seen some success.

Fonterra said it expects earnings per share of between 15 and 25 cents for fiscal 2020 and aims to touch 50 cents per share in five years.

Under its new dividend policy, the company said it expects future dividend payment to be 40-60% of reported net profit after tax, down from the previous 65-75% payout.

($1 = 1.5949 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)



