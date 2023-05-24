NZ's Fonterra raises earnings forecast; expects to pay lower prices for milk next year

May 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ lifted its fiscal 2023 earnings forecast on Thursday and said it was expecting to pay a lower price for milk to its farmers.

The dairy giant expects to pay NZ$7.25 to NZ$8.75 ($5.55) per kilogram of milk solids for the financial year 2023-24.

It expects normalised earnings for fiscal 2023 in the range of 65-80 New Zealand cents per share, higher than its earlier forecast of 55-75 cents.

($1 = 1.5763 New Zealand dollars)

