NZ's Fonterra raises 2023 earnings forecast

Sept 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Friday raised its earnings forecast for fiscal 2023, citing strong demand for its milk products.

It now expects earnings of 45 to 60 New Zealand cents per share, compared with an earlier estimate of 30 to 45 cents.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

