NZ's Fonterra raises 2021/22 forecast for farmgate milk price on strong demand

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fonterra FCG.NZ on Friday lifted the forecast range of the price it pays farmers for milk for the second time in the 2021/22 season, citing strong demand for its products at a time of constrained supply.

The New Zealand dairy giant raised its farmgate milk price to between NZ$8.40 and NZ$9.00 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), the mid-point of which is up from its previous mid-point of NZ$8.40.

"While we've seen demand soften slightly in China, global demand remains strong and we think that will remain the case for the short to medium term," Fonterra Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said.

However, higher forecast of farmgate milk price can put pressure on the dairy giant's margins, Hurrell added, and hence trimmed the top range of its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance to between 25 and 35 New Zealand cents per share from the earlier expectation of 25 and 40 New Zealand cents per share.

Fonterra also announced its first-quarter total group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of NZ$190 million ($129.31 million), below last year's normalised EBIT of NZ$250 million due to increased input costs.

($1 = 1.4693 New Zealand dollars)

