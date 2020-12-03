NZ's Fonterra lifts bottom end of 2020/21 farmgate milk price outlook

Dec 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra FCG.NZ on Friday lifted the bottom end of its 2020-2021 forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk, as demand in top market China continues to recover.

The world's largest dairy exporter said it now expects farmgate milk price between NZ$6.70 and NZ$7.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), compared with its earlier forecast of between NZ$6.3 and NZ$7.3 per kgMS.

Fonterra reported a 1% decline in its October domestic milk collection.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syammnath)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.