NZ's Fonterra lifts bottom end of 2020/21 farmgate milk price outlook

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Nigel Marple / Reuters

New Zealand's Fonterra on Friday lifted the bottom end of its 2020-2021 forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk, as demand in top market China continues to recover.

The world's largest dairy exporter said it now expects farmgate milk price between NZ$6.70 and NZ$7.30 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS), compared with its earlier forecast of between NZ$6.3 and NZ$7.3 per kgMS.

Fonterra reported a 1% decline in its October domestic milk collection.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syammnath)

