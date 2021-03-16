Commodities
NZ's Fonterra half-year profit jumps 43% on higher global dairy prices

Soumyajit Saha Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Nigel Marple / Reuters

New Zealand's dairy exporter Fonterra on Wednesday posted a 43% rise in adjusted profit, helped by stronger global dairy prices and higher demand for its products as easing of pandemic-related restrictions has boosted economic recovery.

The company posted a normalised profit after tax of NZ$418 million for the six months ended Jan. 31, up from NZ$293 million ($212.92 million) a year earlier.

It also announced an interim dividend of 5 cents per share.

($1 = 1.3761 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

