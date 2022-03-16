FCG

NZ's Fonterra half-year profit falls 13%

Contributor
Navya Mittal &amp Yamini C S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd on Thursday reported a 13% fall in half-year profit as significantly higher input costs squeezed its margins, while a weak milk collection in New Zealand impacted sales volumes.

March 17 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Thursday reported a 13% fall in half-year profit as significantly higher input costs squeezed its margins, while a weak milk collection in New Zealand impacted sales volumes.

The Auckland-based dairy exporter posted an underlying profit after tax of NZ$364 million ($248.36 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with NZ$418 million last year.

($1 = 1.4656 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal & Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More