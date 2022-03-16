NZ's Fonterra half-year profit falls 13%

March 17 (Reuters) - Dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Thursday reported a 13% fall in half-year profit as significantly higher input costs squeezed its margins, while a weak milk collection in New Zealand impacted sales volumes.

The Auckland-based dairy exporter posted an underlying profit after tax of NZ$364 million ($248.36 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with NZ$418 million last year.

($1 = 1.4656 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Navya Mittal & Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.