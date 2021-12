Dec 9 (Reuters) - Dairy exporter Fonterra FCG.NZ said on Thursday its new capital structure has been green lit with 85.2% of total farmer votes supporting the proposal.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.