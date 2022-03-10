NZ's Fonterra, Future Consumer end India partnership after COVID-19 disruption

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - India's Future Consumer Ltd FTRE.NS said on Thursday it will wind up its 2018 joint venture with New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ in the wake of COVID-led disruptions in the Indian market.

