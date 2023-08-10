NZ's Fonterra expects final dividend, EPS at top end of range

Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ on Friday said it expects to pay dividend and earnings per share at the top end of its forecast range as it benefits from favorable ingredients margins.

The dairy giant expects to pay a dividend at the top end of its estimated range of 40% and 60% of it normalized earnings, which are also expected to be at the higher end of 65 to 80 New Zealand cents per share.

