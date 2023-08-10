News & Insights

NZ's Fonterra expects final dividend, EPS at top end of range

Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

August 10, 2023 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group FCG.NZ on Friday said it expects to pay dividend and earnings per share at the top end of its forecast range as it benefits from favorable ingredients margins.

The dairy giant expects to pay a dividend at the top end of its estimated range of 40% and 60% of it normalized earnings, which are also expected to be at the higher end of 65 to 80 New Zealand cents per share.

