Oil
FCG

NZ's Fonterra ends India partnership with Future after COVID disruptions

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nigel Marple

New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd will wind down its 2018 joint venture with Future Consumer Ltd in the wake of COVID-led disruptions, Future said on Thursday.

Adds details on JV

BENGALURU, March 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ will wind down its 2018 joint venture with Future Consumer Ltd FTRE.NS in the wake of COVID-led disruptions, Future said on Thursday.

India's growing number of dairy consumers remains a viable market for Fonterra and it will continue to have a presence and explore opportunities, Future said.

"The last few years have been challenging for the joint venture with COVID-19 causing significant disruption to the Indian market," Future said in a regulatory filing.

In its lifespan of over three years, the JV launched the "Dreamery" range of dairy goods, products made using Indian milk, and distributed some of Fonterra's products for the food service sector.

Future said there would be no material impact on it following the termination.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-8695;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCG

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular