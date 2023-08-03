NZ's Fonterra cuts milk price outlook for 2023/24 season on demand woes

Adds context, CEO comment in paragraphs 3-5

Aug 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ trimmed its farmgate milk price range forecast for the 2023/24 season on Friday, citing lower import demand for whole milk powder from Greater China.

The dairy company now expects to pay farmers between NZ$6.25 ($3.80) and NZ$7.75 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) for the 2023-24 season.

The new range compares to an initial forecast of NZ$7.25 to NZ$8.75 per kgMS, which the company announced in May, banking on expectations that China's import demand for whole milk powder would lift over the medium-term.

The reduced range reflects a current surplus of fresh milk in China that has resulted in higher local production of whole milk powder, and reduced near-term import requirements, according to CEO Miles Hurrell.

"The medium- to long-term outlook for dairy, in particular New Zealand dairy, looks positive with milk production from key exporting regions flat compared to last year," Hurrell added.

($1 = 1.6458 New Zealand dollars)

