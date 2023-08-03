NZ's Fonterra cuts milk price outlook for 2023/24 season

Aug 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ trimmed its farmgate milk price range forecast for the 2023/24 season on Friday, citing lower import demand for whole milk powder from Greater China.

The dairy company now expects to pay farmers between NZ$6.25 ($3.80) and NZ$7.75 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) for the 2023-24 season, compared with an earlier forecast of NZ$7.25 to NZ$8.75 per kgMS.

($1 = 1.6458 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

