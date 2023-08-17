NZ's Fonterra cuts milk price forecast for second time in a month

(Adds details on forecast cut, background of dairy industry and CEO comments in paragraphs 3-6)

Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group on Friday cut its forecast for farmgate milk prices for the second time this month, hurt by weakness in the global dairy industry.

The dairy company now expects to pay NZ$6.00-NZ$7.50 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) for 2023-2024 season, down from its earlier forecast of NZ$6.25-NZ$7.75 per kgMS.

Fonterra's lowered forecast comes amid international dairy prices averaging at their lowest level in nearly five years, according to a major dairy auction, as Chinese demand remains soft and volumes being auctioned have increased.

Falling dairy prices are a concern for the New Zealand economy as well, as the dairy sector generates more than 7% of the nation's gross domestic product and the country is already in a technical recession.

"Reduced demand from key importing regions for whole milk powder is weighing on prices," CEO Miles Hurrell said.

"While there are indications that demand will start to return over the second half of fiscal 2024, we do expect the pace of demand growth to be subdued relative to initial expectations," Hurrell said.

