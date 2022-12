NZ's Fonterra cuts milk price forecast for 2022/23

Dec 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Thursday lowered its 2022/23 farmgate milk price range outlook on higher costs and softening in demand for whole milk powder.

The world's biggest dairy exporter now expects to pay farmers for milk supply between NZ$8.50 and NZ$9.50 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS), compared with NZ$8.50 to NZ$10.00 per kgMS earlier.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.