NZ's Fonterra cuts milk collection, price outlook for 2022/23 season

Feb 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd FCG.NZ on Friday lowered its farmgate milk price range forecast as well as its milk collection outlook for the 2022/23 season on account of softening demand and adverse weather conditions.

The world's biggest dairy exporter now expects to pay farmers for milk supply between NZ$8.20 and NZ$8.80 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS), compared to earlier estimate of NZ$8.50 to NZ$9.50 per kgMS.

