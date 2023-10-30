NZ's Fonterra CFO Neil Beaumont to step down

News & Insights

Oct 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra Co-Operative Group FCG.NZ on Tuesday said Chief Financial Officer Neil Beaumont will step down from his role, effective Nov. 3.

The world's largest dairy exporter has named Simon Till as acting CFO while recruitment for a permanent CFO is underway.

Beaumont was appointed as the CFO in November last year to replace Marc Rivers.

Till held the position of director, capital markets at the company.

Fonterra last month reported a more than doubled annual profit on strong margins from its cheese and protein portfolio, and declared a higher final dividend.

