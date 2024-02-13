News & Insights

NZ's Fletcher Building reports half-year loss, top executives to step down

February 13, 2024 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Fletcher Building FBU.NZ swung to a half-year loss on Wednesday, impacted by a one-off provision for the construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

The company also announced that two top management executives will be stepping down.

New Zealand's biggest construction firm reported a net loss after tax of NZ$120 million ($72.61 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of NZ$92 million a year earlier.

Fletcher said that Chief Executive Officer Ross Taylor will serve a six-month notice period if required. Chairman Bruce Hassall will step down from the Board at the Company's Annual Shareholders Meeting later this year.

The building materials firm forecast an FY24 Group EBIT before significant items between NZ$540 million and NZ$640 million.

The company said it did not declare an interim dividend to "maintain balance sheet settings."

($1 = 1.6526 New Zealand dollars)

