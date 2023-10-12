NZ's Fletcher Building refutes BGC claims, says plumbing issue due to installation

Adds CEO quote, details in paragraphs 3-4

Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building FBU.NZ said on Friday the cause of plumbing failures that occurred in a number of homes built in Perth, Australia from 2017-2022 were caused due to installation issues and not a manufacturing defect as claimed by the Buckeridge Group of Companies (BGC).

Fletcher said in August nearly 1,500 of 15,000 houses constructed in Western Australia using its pro-fit polybutylene plumbing pipes had experienced leaks between mid-2017 and mid-2022.

The construction materials maker said significant plumbing failures were only evident in Perth despite the same quantity of pipe being sold nationally, which points to region-specific installation practices as the cause of the failures.

"Our independent expert advice is that the methodology and hypothesis BGC used is gravely flawed and their findings unsupported," said CEO Ross Taylor.

