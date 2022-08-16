NZ's Fletcher Building profit jumps as construction activity picks up

Riya Sharma Reuters
Roushni Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Aug 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd FBU.NZ reported a 42% jump in annual profit on Wednesday as infrastructure construction picked up in the country after it eased COVID-19 curbs.

New Zealand started relaxing in February the strict lockdowns and social distancing measures imposed at the start of the pandemic, spurring a rebound in economic activity.

"In FY23, we expect to see solid profit growth as there continues to be a solid pipeline of work to get through in our end markets, and there is unlikely to be another COVID-19 forced shutdown of our operations," Chief Executive Ross Taylor said.

The country's largest construction firm posted a net profit after tax of NZ$432 million ($274.15 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$305 million a year earlier.

The company declared a final dividend of 22 New Zealand cents per share, compared with 18 New Zealand cents per share a year ago.

Revenue rose nearly 5% to NZ$8.50 billion.

($1 = 1.5758 New Zealand dollars)

