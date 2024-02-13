NZ's Fletcher Building posts half-yearly loss on provisions

Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd FBU.NZ swung to a half-year loss on Wednesday, primarily impacted by a one-off provision related to the construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

The construction materials maker said net loss after tax for six months ended December 31 was NZ$120 million ($72.61 million), compared with a profit of NZ$92 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.6526 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

