NZ's Fletcher Building posts half-yearly loss on provisions

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

February 13, 2024 — 02:54 pm EST

Written by Adwitiya Srivastava for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd FBU.NZ swung to a half-year loss on Wednesday, primarily impacted by a one-off provision related to the construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

The construction materials maker said net loss after tax for six months ended December 31 was NZ$120 million ($72.61 million), compared with a profit of NZ$92 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.6526 New Zealand dollars)

