NZ's Fletcher Building lowers FY23 profit guidance, flags soft demand for FY24

June 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building FBU.NZ on Wednesday lowered its fiscal 2023 profit forecast for the second time, hurt by a soft housing market in the country and ongoing weather-related impacts.

The country's largest construction materials maker now expects to post annual earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of NZ$800 million ($493.52 million), compared to a prior guidance of NZ$800 million to NZ$855 million.

"Our house sales in FY23 will be around 650 units, below our previous target but proving some resilience in a slow New Zealand housing market," the company said.

The Auckland-headquartered company has had to contend with weaker construction activity due to tumbling property prices. Home prices have retreated sharply from the highs recorded when interest rates were at record lows.

For fiscal 2024, Fletcher forecast market volumes in its materials and distribution businesses to soften by a further 8%. It is targeting house sales of 700-800 units in the year.

($1 = 1.6210 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

