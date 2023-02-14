NZ's Fletcher Building half-year profit slumps 46%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building FBU.NZ on Wednesday reported a 46% decline in half-yearly profit, in line with its forecast from earlier this week, hurt by construction provisions and a softening residential market.

New Zealand's largest construction firm posted a net profit after tax of NZ$92 million ($58.25 million) for the six months ended December, compared with NZ$171 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5793 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

