NZ's Fletcher Building forecasts a loss for 2020

New Zealand's Fletcher Building on Tuesday warned of an annual net loss compared to a profit in the previous year, as the coronavirus pandemic led to additional provisions on its projects and one-off restructuring costs.

The country's largest construction firm expects a net earnings loss of NZ$196 million ($129.18 million) for the year ended 30 June, compared to a profit of NZ$164 million earned last year.

($1 = 1.5172 New Zealand dollars)

