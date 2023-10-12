News & Insights

NZ's Fletcher Building dismisses BGC claims, says plumbing issue due to installation

October 12, 2023 — 09:19 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building FBU.NZ said on Friday the cause of plumbing failures that occurred in a number of homes built in Perth, Australia from 2017-2022 were caused due to installation issues and not a manufacturing defect as claimed by the Buckeridge Group of Companies.

Fletcher said in August nearly 1,500 of 15,000 houses constructed in Western Australia using its pro-fit polybutylene plumbing pipes had experienced leaks between mid-2017 and mid-2022.

