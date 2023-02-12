NZ's Fletcher Building cuts annual earnings view on adverse weather impact

Updates with more detail, context

Feb 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building FBU.NZ on Monday lowered its fiscal 2023 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) forecast as adverse weather conditions since the start of the year heavily impacted trading, and warned of further headwinds into 2024.

The country's largest construction firm expects EBIT before significant items between NZ$800 million ($504.56 million) to NZ$855 million for year ending June 2023, from more than NZ$855 million expected earlier.

New Zealand has been facing the brunt of inclement weather conditions since early January with multiple roads and rail lines shut in the country's largest city Auckland, the latest being cyclone Gabrielle.

Fletcher also warned it expects "softening of residential markets to continue into fiscal 2024 in both New Zealand and Australia".

"This lower activity is likely to reduce volumes in our materials and distribution businesses by circa 10% to 15% compared to what we have seen in the first half of the current year," the company said.

"As we look ahead to FY24, we are actively managing variable costs, overheads and capital to ensure we hold margins close to the current FY23 levels."

Fletcher expects to report an 8% rise in its half-year EBIT before significant items to NZ$360 million on strong performance across materials and distribution divisions, and expects to announce an interim dividend on Wednesday, it said.

($1 = 1.5855 New Zealand dollars)

