NZ's Fletcher Building annual profit rises 42%

Aug 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fletcher Building Ltd FBU.NZ reported a 42% jump in annual profit on Wednesday as infrastructure construction picked up after the country eased its COVID-19 restrictions.

New Zealand's largest construction firm said net profit after tax stood at NZ$432 million ($274.15 million) for the year to June 30, compared with NZ$305 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5758 New Zealand dollars)

