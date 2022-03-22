NZ's Fisher & Paykel expects lower revenue as hospital admissions fall

March 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Fisher & Paykel Healthcare FPH.NZ on Wednesday forecast a fall of about 14% in annual revenue, hurt mainly by lower COVID-19-related hospitalisations globally.

The medical device maker, which sells products in more than 120 countries, expects 2022 operating revenue of NZ$1.68 billion ($1.17 billion) to NZ$1.70 billion.

It had posted operating revenue of NZ$1.97 billion for 2021.

The revenue outlook took into account the "increasing prevalence of the Omicron variant over the last two months, its associated lower respiratory intervention requirements as well as a relatively mild flue season in the Northern Hemisphere", Chief Executive Officer Lewis Gradon said.

New Zealand's biggest company by market value also said freight rates remain elevated and are expected to impact the long-term gross margin target of 65% by about 250 basis points in 2022.

($1 = 1.4368 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

