NZ's EBOS not to proceed with $2.44 billion Greencross acquisition

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

November 21, 2023 — 03:15 pm EST

By Scott Murdoch and Ayushman Ojha

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australasian pharmaceutical manufacturer EBOS Group EBO.NZ said on Wednesday it would not proceed with a potential major transaction in the animal care segment.

The statement did not name its takeover target but local media had reported the company would acquire TPG Capital-backed pets and vets business Greencross.

The Australian Financial Review reported that EBOS would pay A$3.75 billion ($2.44 billion) to acquire Greencross, without citing sources, and were set to raise about A$2 billion as early as Wednesday.

TPG and Greencross did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shelving the deal extends a recent run of big ticket transactions in Australia put on hold led by Albemarle ALB.Ndumping its $4.2 billion bid for Liontown ResourcesLTR.AX.

"These discussions have now concluded and a transaction will not proceed."

EBOS shares had been in a trading halt ahead of an announcement related to the deal.

($1 = 1.5366 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

