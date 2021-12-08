NZ's EBOS Group to buy LifeHealthcare for $839 mln

Dec 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand-listed healthcare products distributor EBOS Group Ltd EBO.NZ said on Thursday it will buy peer LifeHealthcare for A$1.17 billion ($839.59 million) from funds advised by Pacific Equity Partners and other minority holders.

($1 = 1.3935 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.