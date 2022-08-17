NZ's Auckland Airport predicts profit in 2023 after two years of loss

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Auckland International Airport Ltd AIA.NZ on Thursday posted a second straight year of loss but said it would return to profit in 2023 as air travel demand picks up pace and New Zealand loosened its border curbs on lower COVID-19 cases.

New Zealand's biggest airport operator expects an underlying profit after tax in the range of NZ$50 million to NZ$100 million ($31.39 million and $62.78 million) for the fiscal year 2023.

It reported an underlying loss after tax of NZ$11.6 million for fiscal 2022.

($1 = 1.5929 New Zealand dollars)

